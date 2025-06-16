Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast: Wonderful Weekend for MSU Recruiting
Michigan State football is on a roll on the recruiting trail, now up to 15 commits from the class of 2026.
The Spartans landed two on Sunday, the latest of five commits in four days.
First, it was three-star safety Jordan Vann, who flipped from Virginia. Then, it was three-star edge rusher Fameitau Siale, one of the top class of 2026 recruits in Washington.
Our Aidan Champion recaps the day on this latest episode of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast.
You can watch the episode below:
Michigan State's new athletic director, J Batt, answered some questions from the media at his introductory press conference earlier this month. Below is a transcript of that:
Q: What kind of a privilege is it for you to lead this group of individuals into an era that's changing like it never has?
Batt: "It's an incredible privilege. This is an incredible place, certainly in no small part by our incredible coaches and student-athletes. So, to be here today and to join this Spartan family is an incredible privilege. I can't tell you how excited we are to get started."
Q: How do you enhance Michigan State's role within the Big Ten leadership and up toward the upper echelon previously within that seat?
Batt: "Certainly, that starts on campus. We have work to do, we have incredible teams, incredible coaches, incredible student-athletes. (Big Ten) Commissioner (Tony) Petitti is an incredible leader. Truly blessed to have his leadership in the league, and so it involves us working hard on that each and every day."
Q: Michigan State has a unique story to tell, how important is it for you to learn that story and spread that message?
Batt: "It's incredibly important. My first job will be to listen and learn. I'll spend a lot of time asking questions and listening and learning. At the end of the day, college athletics is worth it, right? The endeavor that we have and that we take on is an opportunity, and so, it's changing at a rapid and dynamic pace.
"But that change provides opportunity, and it provides some things that are the same, and those things are worth it. So, we're going to continue to work hard to provide those opportunities to Michigan State, and to drive on those things that make Michigan State truly special."
Q: Where do you see the role of non-revenue sports in this next wave of college athletics?
Batt: "You know, that's a great question. I see them as continually incredibly important. If we talk about if opportunity is the key and currency to our business, those revenue sports help drive, but at the end of the day, those Olympic sports (non-revenue sports) are just as important. So, success across the board is an important goal, and this top-10 athletic department will be successful."
Q: Did you talk to Nick Saban about this place, what did he say and what did you hear from other people?
Batt: "I'll tell you that as long as I've known coach Saban, he's been so positive about East Lansing, about our fan base here, and about this place. And so, immediately, when Chad (Chatlos) reached out, and I had a chance to think about it, it was immediate "yes" for me, because coach helped frame that for me. He's so positive about Michigan State and his time here, it made for an easy discussion."
Q: How much can you change, how quickly and how much needs to change at Michigan State?
Batt: "I'm sure that there's a bunch that we'll need to dive into. I'm not going to tell you exactly what that looks like until we get here. This is a dynamic environment. It'll require new different things brought to the table, and new resources. What it takes to be successful continues to change, but when we get here, we'll figure that out and spend more time with that."
Q: I assume NIL is a major priority for this regime?
Batt: "We're going to be extremely successful and competitive in that space. We're going to be intentional about providing all of our coaches the resources to be successful at a championship level. I'll tell you, I believe as we head into the revenue share of the post house settlement, hopefully, what that requires will change, and how we approach that space will change. But I can tell we'll have a great plan. We'll be united in that plan. We'll be aligned in that plan from President (Kevin) Guskiewicz to our coaches, and to our board as we head into that era."
Q: What can you do to help football/Jonathan Smith?
Batt: "I had the chance to catch up with coach Smith this week, and again today. Certainly, we haven't dove into where everything is going to be, but at the end of the day, it comes down to resources. And then across the board, we will work very, very hard each and every day to provide him and his staff the resources that they need to be successful."
Q: What do you look for in people that you oversee?
Batt: "You know, that's a broad question. I think there's certainly some things, you start with the integrity. Integrity is key at the highest of level. And then we want an athletic department full of competitors. This is a place in which we're judged on winning but doing it the right way. So those people that fit and make that mold. And then the fit is truly important, so zooming out -- fit for your place, your program, that timing, all important."
Q: What are your goals in cultivating alignment within your athletic department?
Batt: "I would tell you that alignment institutionally with our coaches, fans, top to bottom, is the most important thing as you approach change. Regardless of the industry, change is an opportunity, and alignment is the biggest strength I believe we have here at Michigan State. The leadership of our president, in concert with our board and the incredible passion of our donor base -- that alignment is truly powerful. Our coaches, our student-athletes, it's all pointing -- that rocket fueling up."
