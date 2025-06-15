BREAKING: MSU Lands One of Top '26 Prospects in Washington
Less than an hour after class of 2026 three-star safety Jordan Vann announced his commitment to the Spartans, class of 2026 three-star edge rusher Fameitau Siale followed suit.
Siale took to social media with an announcement post, one that also served as a tribute to his father for Father's Day.
Just like that, Michigan State is up to 15 commits from the class of 2026. Of its last 11, which have all come this month, nine have been on the defensive side of the ball.
Siale plays for O'Deau High School in Seattle, Washington. He is ranked the No. 3 class of 2026 recruit in Washington and the No. 51 edge rusher in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Below is 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins' evaluation of the prospect:
"Siale is one of the nation’s top edge prospects and has some elite level traits. At a verified 6-foot-4, 255 pounds with a ton of length, including 34” arms, the talented athlete looks like a college player right now and still has plenty of room to add good weight.
"He’s extremely quick off the snap, uses his hands well and has looked very good during 5v5 workouts this off-season. Shows off a nice burst getting around the edge and plays a power game as well. Has some real suddenness and burst to him and shows the athleticism to be able to run down plays from behind.
"Strong at the point of attack, can disengage and is strong in run support. Extremely physical and is always in attack mode. Add in a high level motor and a strong off the field work ethic and there is no question, Siale has an NFL ceiling if he maximizes his potential.
Michigan State offered Siale almost exactly one year ago. He was high on defensive line coach Legi Suiuanoa from the beginning. The position coach had offered Siale when he was still at Oregon State.
"He's (Suinauno's) a good coach, he for sure knows what he's doing," Siale had told Michigan State Spartans On SI last year. "He was putting me through drills just me and him (at Oregon State). I can tell he really wants me to come to Michigan State."
Siale visited Michigan State during its first official visit weekend of the spring.
