Spartans Hosting Four-Star OT, Top '26 Recruit in Idaho
Michigan State football has been aiming high on the recruiting trail this spring, extending offers and hosting highly touted prospects.
One of those recruits is the top class of 2026 prospect in Idaho.
According to 247Sports' Justin Thind and Corey Robinson, the Spartans are hosting four-star offensive tackle Kelvin Obot this weekend.
Obot is ranked the No. 1 class of 2026 recruit in Idaho, the No. 13 offensive tackle in his class and the No. 147 overall prospect in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
247Sports has Obot's interest level in Michigan State listed as "warm."
The prospect has also received offers from Auburn, Michigan, Idaho, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee, Washington, Wisconsin and USC, among others.
Obot is also a track and field star. Last year, he finished fifth in the Idaho 3A State Championships, attaining a mark of 47-1.
Michigan State offensive line coach Jim Michalczik has been working admirably to build up his offensive line after a less-than-ideal up front in what was his first year in East Lansing.
He and the staff did an excellent job replenishing the group with new additions through the transfer portal. There's been success on the recruiting trail as well, what with class of 2025 signees Antonio Johnson, Justin Bell and Drew Nichols, along with class of 2026 commit Eli Bickel.
"When we're recruiting, it's kind of like somebody hiring somebody," Michalczik told reporters earlier this week. "You're trying to find somebody that has the qualifications -- obviously, in my position -- size, athleticism, competitiveness.
"And then, as much as we could, we tried to find out background [when looking at transfers]. Is there anybody on the staff we know, can we find out more about this kid and will he be a good fit? Will he make people around him better?"
The recruiting success would take a major spike if the Spartans were able to land Obot. So far, Bickel included, the Spartans have just four commits from the class of 2026.
Not only would a potential commitment from Obot serve as a huge addition to the offensive line, but it would allow Michigan State to further gain ground outside of the Midwest.
