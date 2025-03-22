Spartans Hosting Legacy Offensive Lineman on Visit
As part of the Michigan State coaching staff's continued efforts to acquire Portage Northern offensive lineman Gregory Patrick, they are once again hosting Patrick for a visit on Saturday, per 247Sports' Corey Robinson. Patrick also has an official visit lined up to East Lansing on June 6.
Patrick fits all of the criteria offensive line coach Jim Michalczik is looking for. His father Joseph played for the Spartans, he's an instate kid with a ton of talent. Michigan State has stayed true to Patrick and has been pursuing him since the beginning.
Patrick currently holds Michigan State in his top four schools, along with Notre Dame, Michigan and Penn State. He is a top choice to a lot of schools due to his ability to execute any block with his strength, aggression and athleticism.
Notre Dame is a particularly tough customer to fend off with its recent success of recruiting Michigan offensive linemen to South Bend. In this 2026 class, it has grabbed two big time linemen out of the mitten in Allegan's Sullivan Garvin and Davison's Ben Nichols, who Patrick has trained with in the past.
Michigan State will take another stab at selling their program to the star lineman. His connection with Michalczik seems strong, and current 2026 quarterback commit Kayd Coffman has been chipping away at Patrick since his commitment back in February.
It's a big deal that Patrick is coming once again for an unofficial visit before his official visit later on. The more chances the staff can have to keep building the relationship and making that connection, the better.
Coffman has committed himself to helping the Spartans on the recruiting trail and helping convey the vision for the program and its future. Everyone in East Lansing knows how big this recruitment is, and they have made landing Patrick a priority.
The Spartans have positioned themselves well to make a real run at the Portage native. A win in this recruiting battle can flip the switch on this 2026 class. Jonathan Smith has been working hard to create new pipelines within the state, and winning this recruiting battle could really solidify Smith on the recruiting trail within the state of Michigan.
