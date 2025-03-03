Big News From MSU LB Target
Michigan State is very particular about the kind of linebacker it recruits.
2026 Ryle High School product Jacob Savage, however, fits the mold of a Joe Rossi linebacker. With the release of a top-7 teams (despite maintaining an open recruitment), the Spartans seem like a potential fit with Savage.
Michigan State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Purdue, Indiana, Minnesota, and Northwestern all made it, per Savage's post from Savage on X, formerly known as Twitter.
I spoke with Savage in February and his feelings and connection with the Spartans were strong. He told me, "[Rossi]came to my house for an in-home visit, went to my school a couple of times. And not just him, but me and the rest of the staff, we have calls pretty much every couple days. So, our relationship has definitely grown a lot since [the offer in December], it's definitely gotten good, and me and my family have grown relationships with them for sure, and the staff."
At 6-foot-1, 219 pounds, Savage is the No. 48 linebacker in 247Sports' rankings and a two-way star for Ryle.
He said that Michigan State likes the athleticism, which is a given when one considers that the Spartans want coverage-friendly linebackers.
"They said my athleticism and the way I can read a defense is what stands out to me at the linebacker position for them, and that's why they love me so much," he said. "My physicality, my athleticism, that I can make plays anywhere on the field."
Rossi described his prototype back in August:
"You know, I think the Mike linebackers -- I think a portion of it's leadership, but from a physical standpoint, you gotta have guys that are comfortable in space. You wouldn't even think that I would say that to start with the Mike, but you know, the Mike ends up out of the box all of the time in three-by-one formations, and so the guy has got to be physical and he's got to be able to stop the run, all those things, I got it.
"You know, if you're getting recruited as a Mike, you gotta have that skillset but you gotta be comfortable in coverage. Doesn't mean you're playing man-to-man on people all the time, but it just means you got to be able to go out there play in space and function. So I think that that's something that's going to be big for us in terms of that position."
