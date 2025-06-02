Spartans Lose Out on Three-Star DL
Michigan State football took a bit of a hit this weekend as 2026 three-star defensive lineman Jamarcus Whyce decided where he would be pursuing his collegiate career. Whyce chose to join the Louisville Cardinals, he announced via X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday.
Just hours after earning a highlight commitment in 2026 tight end Braylon Hodge, the Spartans felt the opposite side of the world of recruiting. They gained and lost one recruit each but will continue to hammer offers and official visits to many of the future classes of Spartan football.
Whyce is a Dayton, Ohio native, holding 27 total offers as the No. 22 player in the state and the No. 59 defensive lineman in the country for the 2026 recruiting class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. Being located so close to East Lansing, the Spartans thought they had a great shot at getting him.
He chose Louisville over other top options such as Michigan State, Auburn, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Missouri. The Spartans were in his top 12 teams back in March but ultimately is taking his talents to the ACC with the Cardinals.
"It's easy to see just why Michigan State likes Whyce so much," Michigan State Spartans On SI had written about Whyce. "He's a true run-stuffer who maintains great gap control and uses his strong lower body to anchor down and make every play that comes his way. Whyce also fires off low and hard to rush the passer, creating a ton of havoc for offenses."
The Spartans only offered Whyce and were unable to get him on campus for an official visit. This disappointing result amplifies why getting prospects onto campus for visits is a huge help to gaining enough interest to earn a commitment. Just offering players is not enough to get them to commit.
Moving forward, the Spartans would be wise to keep a relationship with Whyce due to the everchanging college football world of the transfer portal. He may not have chosen Michigan State out of high school, but there may be a chance at acquiring him at some point down the line.
