Spartans Offer Talented 2026 Athlete
Michigan State is the latest to offer 2026 ATH Jamyan Theodore, a three-star prospect, per 247Sports, which has him ranked as the No. 22-ranked player in the state of Tennessee.
Theodore has acquired over 20 offers now, with a mix of Power-4 and Group of Five conference members.
The cornerback position is where Theodore seems to do his best work, and he would be a natural fit within the Spartan defense. He is more than capable playing man coverage with fluid change of direction and inherent ball skills.
Coach Jonathan Smith recently talked about creating more competition within position groups when he addressed the media on Tuesday. Packing a position room with as much talent as possible and letting them push each other to be better seems to be the trademark strategy for Smith and this coaching staff. Secondary is one of those positions that Smith has focused his energy on and recruited like crazy.
The Spartans are accustomed to good play out of their defensive backs, but that has lacked over the last few seasons. Smith has made it a major priority to get secondary coach Blue Adams some more guys and promote healthy competition to cure these woes.
Theodore is a guy that will benefit greatly from getting into a college weight room and competing. He has the frame to pack on more muscle and has the natural ability that, when refined, can be through the roof.
The offers likely won't stop flowing anytime soon as more schools catch wind of the recruiting momentum. Theodore can offer a ton of big-time play-making at a very difficult position.
The market is saturated with wide receivers, but it seems that colleges are always searching high and low for high-quality defensive backs. Finding guys like Theodore truly is a "Needle in the Haystack" kind of search. When you find ones like this, you take a big swing.
Smith, Joe Rossi and Adams offer a ton in terms of development. Learning from these high-caliber coaches can be extremely enticing with their proven track records. Selling the program, its improvement and future vision will be vital.
