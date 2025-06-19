Michigan State's Full Official Visitor List For Final OV Weekend
The Michigan State Spartans have had an impressive list of visitors as of late, and will be back on the trend this weekend, which will be the final official visit weekend for the Spartans. The Spartans won't have as heavy a weekend but will still host four crucial visitors, including two of their commits, which has helped land them in the top 30 in 247Sports' team rankings.
Here is who they will be hosting this weekend.
QB Kayd Coffman (MSU Commit)
It is no secret that Coffman is arguably the most important commitment to the Spartans class, as he is their lone QB commit, and it will likely stay that way unless he were to de-commit, which doesn't seem reasonable at this time. This will be Coffman's lone official visit, despite pulling in a late offer from Colorado, and being offered by many of the top schools across the nation who lack a QB at this time.
Fans who don't know what they are getting out of Coffman can check out his evaluation from 247Sports' Allen Trieu.
LB Jack Lansing III (MSU Commit)
The Spartans will also be hosting another commit, as they will be hosting Jack Lansing III. He committed to the Spartans back on the 1st of May, which was less than a month after he received his offer. The linebacker prospect has yet to visit any other programs on an official visit, and that looks to remain the case, as similar to Coffman, it seems this will be his only official visit.
WR Tyren Wortham (UCF Commit)
The Spartans have been flipping players left and right, as they will look to flip the script once again with one of their best wide receiver targets that is still on the board. They will be tasked with the challenge of pulling him away from the Knights, but will also have to battle off other programs, including the Georgia Bulldogs and Kansas State Wildcats, who have both made an effort in this recruitment.
RB Jamal Rule
Rule is one of the better backs that remains on the board for the Spartans. He holds offers from many schools, including the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Boston College Eagles, who have held a solid position in his recruitment. The Spartans will have plenty of tough tasks to pull him in the boat but never say never.
