Spartans Lose Battle for 2026 CB
The Michigan State Spartans were not so lucky with one recruit in particular this weekend as they lost out on 2026 cornerback Kentrail Mcrae, who announced his commitment to Pitt on X, formerly known as Twitter. The Spartans were one of his top options.
Contrary to what many believe from Ricky Bobby and the award-winning comedy, "Talladega Nights," you can be first and still be last. The Spartans offered Mcrae back on January 28, marking just his third official offer, while Pitt extended their offer on May 13.
It is somewhat frustrating for fans to lose recruits to programs that have less of a status than Michigan State, but some players have specific reasons for making their decisions.
Mcrae decided to commit to the more recent option as he just went on an official visit to Pitt on Thursday. The Spartans failed to set up an official visit with Mcrea, which is a huge reason why he decided to take his talents elsewhere.
The Clearwater, Florida, native was a three-star prospect, per Rivals, putting together a sound junior season in 2024. He earned 35 tackles with one pass defense and one interception, and was looking to be another top recruit that Michigan State could develop through the years.
Michigan State has done a fine job this offseason in patching up its suffering secondary defense. It pulled in several transfers at the cornerback and safety positions, but being able to build players as true freshmen is a bit more valuable for a team's culture.
The good news is that the Spartans have 23 cornerbacks from the 2026 class that have been extended offers and are yet to commit. They also recently gained the commitment of 2026 three-star cornerback KJ Deriso, a massive pickup for the Spartans.
This is the nature of the beast for college recruiting. It is a give and take, earning big-time recruits while losing others at the same time. The Spartans just have to roll with the punches and do everything in their power to market the program the best they possibly can to earn more commits.
