Who Has Been Michigan State's Recruiting Home Run?
The Michigan State Spartans have landed many different players in the 2026 recruiting class who have a lot of different play styles.
All of the players they have landed are very valuable, and many of the different players in the class can be considered as their home run commits. But there's one in particular I believe the Spartans struck gold with.
I believe that Tyren Wortham is the home run commit for the Spartans. Wortham brings a lot to the table as an athlete and is one of the fastest prospects in the class at the wide receiver position. He committed to Michigan State over the UCF Knights, as he flipped from the Florida college program where he was committed for quite some time. He also visited multiple other programs, but the Spartans were the winning program in this recruitment.
I shared a film review on multiple different topics:
The Spartan commit does very well after the catch as he has plenty of yards after catch to show in his HUDL tape. He can turn a very simple swing pass into a 70-plus-yard touchdown with ease by burning defenders at all three levels. He brings a different level of intensity when he has the ball in his hands, especially after catching the ball on a short route.
I also shared a statement on his elusiveness.
Wortham has plenty of elusiveness and great ball-handling skills as he will find ways to get open, and no matter what type of situation he is in, whether it is a juke, a spin or even a stop-and-go, this man will find a way to get open. This just ties back into the yards after catch category, where it just reassures my statement that he is excellent when it comes to having the ball in his hands.
I'm all in on Wortham because if there were any prospects to be listed as "elite," he would be amongst the others in my professional media opinion.
