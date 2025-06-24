BREAKING: Spartans Lose Out on One of Top In-State Prospects
The Michigan State Spartans have been blazing hot on the recruiting trail over the month of June but were not so lucky on Tuesday. 2026 three-star offensive tackle Khalief Canty Jr. was down to Michigan State and Missouri and went with the latter.
According to Rivals, he has officially committed to Missouri.
"First off, I would like to thank my queen, my mom, Janelle, my other queen, my grandma and my girlfriend and my dad for helping me stay focused on this long journey," Canty said in a video from Rivals. "And I thank my teammates for helping me stay focused as well. I wouldn't be able to get to where I'm at right now, if it wasn't for you guys, so I really appreciate you guys. Let's get another state champion, but with that being said, I will be committing to Missouri."
The Detroit native and Cass Tech senior seemingly was leaning towards the Green and White, especially after teasing his commitment to Michigan State with a social media post on Monday afternoon of him sporting a full Spartan uniform with the caption reading, 'Hometown Hero?'.
It would have been the final piece to the puzzle for Michigan State's 2026 offensive line recruiting class, but that may also have been a big reason for him choosing the Tigers. With Michigan State already securing four offensive tackle commitments, Canty may have shied away from the extra competition.
Michigan State was one of the first schools to offer Canty, extending one all the way back in December of 2022. The recruiting staff has kept a keen eye on Canty's progression as they visited him earlier this May, but it was all for not as he decided to go elsewhere. That is the nature of the college recruiting beast.
The Spartans should not be fretting one bit. They have already earned the four offensive line commits while garnering a total of 16 prospects in the month of June alone. They will continue to find more top talent as they seek one final lineman to complete the puzzle.
Michigan State would have loved to have the in-state prospect sporting the Green and White but will now look elsewhere for the future.
Make sure that you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, and give us your thoughts on Canty's decision WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our electric community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.