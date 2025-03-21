MSU Offers 2027 Four-Star Quarterback
Cheshire Academy (Connecticut) class of 2027 four-star quarterback Keegan Croucher announced on social media on Wednesday he has received an offer from Michigan State.
Croucher is currently ranked as the top quarterback prospect in the state of Connecticut and the No. 6 quarterback in the 2027 class, per 247Sports. Michigan State is just the latest offer, but he has garnered offers from Ole Miss, Minnesota, Michigan and others.
Croucher is a solid 6-foot-4 200 pounds. In his sophomore season, Croucher threw for over 2,000 yards and a whopping 21 touchdowns. His physical tools, mixed with his understanding of the game, make him an extremely rare high school talent.
Croucher's physical presence allows him to stand tall in the pocket and deliver strikes with confidence. He scans the field quickly and is able to make quick decisions to hit tight windows. His vision and processing are well beyond his years. He has no issue with the mental side of the game.
His physical ability is just as impressive, if not more impressive. He has a big arm that seems to throw the ball deep effortlessly. His mechanics and footwork are consistent and clean on every drop back. Croucher is able to throw across his body and off balance, making him a threat outside of the pocket.
In his announcement, he thanked Spartan quarterback coach Jon Boyer and offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren, indicating those are the primary coaches behind the offer of the talented quarterback. The Spartans are getting an early relationship established and built.
The Spartans have been able to grab a 2026 quarterback in Kayd Coffman, an under-the-radar prospect from East Kentwood. The Spartans will undoubtedly continue to recruit the quarterback position in an attempt to promote competition and depth.
While the short-term quarterback position is secure in junior Aidan Chiles, the future beyond that is still open. Grabbing guys like Coffman and potentially Keegan Croucher in the 2027 class could be the next plan of attack at the position.
Jonathan Smith has started taking some big swings on the recruiting trail in the 2026 class, and that is starting to translate to the 2027 class. Getting in early with these players is a big deal and could be the difference come signing day.
