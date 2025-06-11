MSU Target Cancels Visit, Commits to SEC Powerhouse
With strong recruiting success comes a few failures and tough losses at times, and that is exactly what the Michigan State Spartans experienced on Wednesday afternoon. After having their best recruiting week of the calendar year, they lost out on another top defensive prospect.
2026 three-star cornerback KJ McClain has cancelled his visit to Michigan State, which was scheduled for Friday, and has instead officially committed to play his college ball for the Tennessee Volunteers, per Austin Price of On3's Volquest. A tough blow for the Spartans, who were gaining interest from the New Jersey native.
McClain took a visit to Knoxville last weekend and quickly made his decision after what is assumed to be a very successful visit. The Spartans would have loved to have even more depth entering the 2026 season in the defensive secondary.
The Spartans gained commitment from three prospects in the defensive secondary over the past two weeks. Three-star safeties KJ Deriso and Brayden Thomas are pledged to the Green and White, while three-star cornerback Eliyjah Caldwell-Hardy committed, last Sunday.
McClain was the No. 10 prospect in New Jersey while being the No. 47-ranked safety in the country for the 2026 class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. He was ranked higher than all three of the prospects that recently committed to Michigan State. Still, three commits are better than one.
This likely prompted McClain to seek out other options and thought it wise not to waste his time coming to East Lansing with an already stacked 2026 class of corners and safeties. This is the price that is paid when a program is gaining skilled recruits; the oversaturation can drive prospects away.
Michigan State extended its offer to McClain in mid-February of this year, while the Volunteers had been on him since December of 2024. He was a legitimate candidate to become a Spartan, but the recent commits, along with the interest of an SEC powerhouse, were a recipe that did not include Michigan State.
The Spartans will be in more gritty battles for top prospects this offseason and into the 2025 season. If they continue to find success and earn commitments, they will see other players with interest begin to fade away. That is just the nature of the beast in collegiate recruiting.
