MSU '26 Offensive Line Target Locks In Official Visit
Class of 2026 offensive lineman Kolio Keli announced via social media on Thursday that he will be taking his official visit to East Lansing on the weekend of May 30.
Keli, who hails from Hawaii, is an explosive and technically sound interior offensive lineman. At 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds, he is a certified people mover. Per 247Sports, Keli is currently a top-75 interior offensive lineman in the country and top-10 in Hawaii.
Keli has some extremely impressive traits that make him the kind of player he is. First off, his lower body is incredibly strong. He doesn't get budged when pass rushers try to beat him with strength, and his lateral quickness allows him to execute a variety of blocks in the run game.
Alongside the trip to Michigan State, Keli also currently has visits scheduled to California on June 5 and Hawaii on June 13. Jonathan Smith has been able to leverage relationships out west to keep players flowing to East Lansing and has another shot to do it again with Keli.
But why would a Hawaii native want to come all the way to East Lansing Michigan to play football?
Culture. The culture that Jonathan Smith is starting to build and the kinds of guys he recruits fit the exact mold that Michigan State is looking for. MSU is not afraid to use its staff's connections out west, including defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa, who has a ton of experience with Hawaii.
For years, the Spartans recruited close to home for the most part, rarely venturing outside of Michgain, Ohio and other alike Midwestern states. Make no mistake about it -- this regime knows that this area is still important, but expanding pipelines is incredibly important for the program as well. The new regime is pushing those boundaries further than they ever have before.
Multiple players participating in Pro Day last week raved about the kind of place Michigan State is becoming and praised the culture that is being set on campus at MSU. The message is resonating with the players inside the building, and we are starting to see the message resonate with recruits from coast to coast.
The recruitment of Kolio Keli and other Hawaiian and West Coast athletes represents their commitment to expanding pipelines and taking chances on the recruiting trail.
MSU will continue to push the limits of what we have seen in recruiting from the Spartans in the past. MSU fans should get used to the Spartans being very competitive out west for players for the foreseeable future.
