MSU Finalist for Local Four-Star RB
Michigan State just took a step closer to landing one of the top class of 2026 prospects in the state of Michigan.
According to On3's Hunter Sheldon, the Spartans are one of four-star running back Kory Amachree's final six schools. The others are Duke, Kansas, Pitt, Indiana and Harvard.
Amachree is a local recruit who plays for Haslett High School. He is ranked the No. 6 class of 2026 prospect in Michigan and the No. 24 running back in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. He rushed for 1,102 yards and recorded 12 touchdowns last season.
Amachree has an official visit to Michigan State set for June 1.
This would be a huge addition for the program, as the Spartans have struggled to land four-star talent since the Jonathan Smith regime took over.
Michigan State had one of the worst rushing offenses in the Big Ten last season and is looking to get back to finding success on the ground.
As of now, it's unclear whether that will happen this coming season, as the program lost its top two backs from last season in Nate Carter and Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams. Now, it has to rely on a new face in Elijah Tau-Tolliver, who has just one year of eligibility remaining, and two up-and-coming running backs in Makhi Frazier and Brandon Tullis, who don't have much experience.
Behind them is a promising local prospect in Jace Clarizio, whose opportunity to make a significant impact will likely have to wait.
"Four of those guys are in either Year 1 or Year 2," coach Smith said last month. "I think we've got some talent in there. This spring ball was really good for that group. A lot of carries, a lot of reps, a lot of things to learn. They have to continue that momentum into the summer with, yeah, Elijah has played more, but this is still new to his game in regard to the scheme and things.
"That group has progressed. It's pretty competitive, multiple guys in that room can catch the ball out of the backfield. We're also into asking in the protection things, not only being able to block him but identify who they are supposed to block, and they've done better this back half of spring ball in that area."
A prospect like Amachree could be the future of this room.
Be sure to follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to also give us a follow on X (Twitter) @MSUSpartansOnSI.