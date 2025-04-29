MSU Offers No. 1 Class of 2027 Prospect From Utah
Michigan State football will have plenty of time to hit the recruiting trail until fall camp and has already started to do so.
On Monday, the Spartans offered one of the top edge rushers in the class of 2027, Krew Jones, a four-star prospect from Millville, Utah. He announced the offer on social media.
Jones is ranked the No. 1 class of 2027 prospect in Utah, the No. 20 edge rusher in his class and the No. 179 overall prospect in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Jones has also received offers from Michigan, Oregon, Ohio State, Arizona State, Oklahoma, UCLA, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Wisconsin, USC and several others.
Below is 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins' evaluation of Jones:
"Highly productive edge rusher and will be a four-year starter at Ridgeline. Has prototype size and athleticism for an edge rusher. Quick off the ball with a good first step, can dip and bend to get around the edge and shows off a really good spin move as well.
"Very physical player in everything he does, playing the run, taking on blocks and rushing the passer. Plays with heavy hands and knows how to use them. Has an advanced skill set with multiple moves and counters to go with a high motor.
"Tough kid as well and plays with an edge. High major Power 4 prospect, good enough to play for any school in the country."
Michigan State obviously struggled on the edge last season and also needed to add some pieces to the rush end position this spring. It did so by landing former Texas Tech edge rusher Isaac Smith, but not only do the Spartans need to establish dominance on the exterior of the defensive line, they will need to maintain it.
And that starts with recruiting.
Realistically, Spartan fans shouldn't hold their breath with this offer. Michigan State is up against some conference juggernauts in the fight for Jones, and it hasn't had a ton of luck on the recruiting trail as of late.
However, fans should feel encouraged that there is an effort being made to aim high, and if this program starts to take a turn, that might start to pay off.
