MSU To Host Big-Time 2027 Lineman Target on Visit
Class of 2027 interior offensive line target Lincoln Mageo is set to visit East Lansing on April 12, per Blair Angulo of 247Sports.
According to Angulo, Mageo will check out Arizona on April 5, Michigan on April 10, Michigan State on April 12 and wrap up with a visit out to Washington on April 19.
Jordan Reyes of Prep Redzone wrote the following of Mageo's game:
"Mageo combines his skill and technique to be one of the top 2027 offensive linemen in the state. At 6’4” 280 lbs. he shows great versatility to be able to execute different types of blocks effectively. Can clear lanes and create movement as a run blocker, can mirror movement in pass protection, and get out in front of screens/perimeter plays.
"Shows high level ability blocking in space using his athleticism and footwork. He takes good angles and adjusts on the fly to maintain positional leverage and engage. Excellent hand usage, he’s patient with his strike but is powerful upon contact.
"Good ability to control opponents and move them based on the play and his assignment. Aggressive at the POA, he consistently demonstrates that accelerate through contact and finishes his blocks. Recruitment has really taken off since the new year bringing in eight additional offers all from P4 programs."
Coach Jonathan Smith and offensive line coach Jim Michalczik have been absolutely loading up the offensive line room over the offseason. It has been a mission of the staff to create more healthy competition within the position groups. It seems they will continue to push for more big men in the 2026 class.
The connection to the West Coast for this staff can't be overlooked in this instance, either. Smith and plenty of his assistants created strong bonds with a lot of the high schools up and down the West Coast.
As Smith brought more assistants from Oregon State to Michigan State, the more likely it became that the western region would become a go-to as Smith worked to re-tool the roster.
The Spartans will have a great shot at landing Mageo and strengthening up the 2026 recruiting class.
