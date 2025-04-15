Spartans Offer 2026 CB from Lone Star State
The Michigan State Spartans extended an offer to another highly skilled secondary defensive player in 2026 cornerback Maliek Bracy. Competing amongst many of the SEC's top teams, the Spartans will make a strong push to strengthen their defensive unit for the future.
Bracy announced the offer on social media on Sunday.
Bracy is listed as a three-star recruit with a 5.6 numerical rating, per Rivals. He has already garnered 13 official offers, with the Spartans being the most recent of the bunch. He has gained additional interest from high-profile programs such as Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Oklahoma State, and many more.
From what Bracy put on film this year, he is very comfortable defending in both zone and man coverage. His quick twitch change of direction and fast motor allows him to recover quickly, sticking with defenders during a man-to-man coverage. He can drop back into zone just as effectively.
Rivals is also forecasting that Bracy will land in East Lansing in a few short years. The Texas native thrived in his junior season at Argyle High School, earning 44 total tackles with one sack, five interceptions and seven pass defenses in 11 games, per MaxPreps.
At 6-1, 190 pounds, Bracy has the size and frame to succeed at the Division I level. He is already putting up impressive numbers in just his junior season of high school and will likely earn many more offers and a higher recruiting rating as his career develops.
As mentioned in Bracy's offer announcement, he spoke with Spartans' secondary coach Blue Adams, who is in his second season with the program. Adams must have been pleased with what he saw in Bracy both on and off the field to ultimately extend him an offer.
Michigan State's secondary defense finished in the middle of the pack in the Big Ten this past season, allowing an average of 206.9 yards through the air. It lost a major piece to the defense with the transfer departure of redshirt senior cornerback Charles Brantley.
The Spartans will seek to restrengthen their secondary over the next several seasons, starting with a guy like Bracy. If he were to commit to East Lansing, there is a strong chance that he would earn a starting role as a young player, gaining valuable experience on the field in his first few years.
Make sure to follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE and join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.