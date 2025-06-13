MSU Extends Offer to 2026 Three-Star DL
The Michigan State Spartans have hammered the recruiting of both secondary defenders and defensive linemen this recruiting cycle and continue with an extended offer to 2026 three-star defensive lineman Marcus Almada out of Massachusetts.
Almada is one of the more highly coveted pass rushers in the 2026 class with 31 total offers, and the Spartans are the latest program to show interest with an offer. He is showing heavy interest in five schools right now, including UCLA, Maryland, Stanford, Virginia and Arizona State.
The Spartans hope to join that conversation over the next few weeks as a top candidate to land the 6-4, 280-pound lineman. He is the No. 6-ranked player in the state and 87th overall defensive lineman in the 2026 class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings.
Almada is entering his senior season at Tabor Academy after a limited junior year. He played in just two games this past season, recording four total tackles and three tackles for loss, per MaxPreps. Despite having limited tape this past season, he is a major disruptor for opposing linemen.
At first glance, it looks like Almada is favoring many of the powerhouse schools out West, but interest in Virginia and Maryland shows that he is comfortable going anywhere in the country. This bodes well for the Spartans as they could enter the conversation and gain some heavy interest.
Michigan State has just one defensive line commit for the recruiting class, being three-star Christopher Knauls Jr. from Frisco, Texas. He announced his commitment earlier this week as the Spartans, along with three-star edge rusher Cory House of Memphis, Tennessee.
It feels like the Spartans are late to the party in recruiting Almada, considering how many programs he is already favoring and taking official visits to, but it is better late than never for Michigan State to get in the mix. Being an elite program, they are never out of the race to capture a top prospect.
Getting Almada on campus in the coming weeks is priority No. 1 for Michigan State recruiters. They certainly need to add more depth at the position, and gaining a commit such as him is going to pay dividends in the coming years if he decides to land in East Lansing.
