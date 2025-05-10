Spartans Offer 2027 Four-Star WR
The Michigan State Spartans are on the hunt for another star-studded receiver to add to the laundry list of legendary pass catchers to come through the program. They recently extended an offer to 2027 four-star wide receiver Myles McAfee, he announced via X, formerly known as Twitter.
Entering his junior season at Archbishop Spalding, McAfee is a Severn, Maryland native coming off a sensational sophomore season, helping lead his school to a 12-0 record and the 2024 Maryland Class A state championship. This is a prospect with elite potential and borderline five-star talent.
Per MaxPreps, McAfee earned 54 catches for 651 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was the team's leading receiver at 54.3 yards per game in a 12-game span, quickly boosting his star rating up to a four. This is a major impact player that could change a program in his freshman season.
McAfee is the No. 2 overall player in the state of Maryland and No. 8-ranked wide receiver in the country for the 2027 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. He has already pulled a total of 19 offers before he has stepped on the field for his junior season.
The Spartans will compete alongside top schools such as Ohio State, Auburn, Penn State and many others that have already offered McAfee. He may be somewhat of a longshot to join the Spartans in East Lansing, but the pedigree that has been set in the wide receiver room is a huge benefit.
With sophomore star receiver Nick Marsh primed for a standout season, it may prompt McAfee to seek out a similar fate with the Spartans in a few short years. Aaron Burbridge, Jayden Reed, Jalen Nailor, and BJ Cunningham are just a few names of the pass-catching stars at Michigan State.
Expect the Spartans to plan a visit with McAfee to get him on campus for a home game at Spartan Stadium this season, hoping to win over his commitment with some strong recruiting techniques. This program is in dire need of another program-changing impact player on the offensive side of the ball.
Michigan State has one commit from the class of 2027 so far: defensive back Khalil Terry.
Follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.