REPORT: UCLA Hoops Still Considered Among the Best in Recent Rankings
There's already a lot of excitement surrounding UCLA men's basketball going into next season, largely due to the Bruins' landing of one of the top players in the transfer portal, former New Mexico guard Donovan Dent.
The Bruins are adding Dent to a core that already includes Tyler Bilodeau and Eric Dailey Jr., a trio that jumps out as one of the best in the Big Ten.
UCLA is already expected to be ranked going into next season after finishing fourth in the Big Ten in its first year in the conference.
ESPN's Jeff Borzello has the Bruins No. 16 in his latest rankings, staying right where the site had them before.
"UCLA made a massive early splash in the portal, landing Mountain West Player of the Year Donovan Dent from New Mexico," Borzello wrote. "He gives the Bruins a dynamic, aggressive playmaker. Three starters from this season's team should also be back, while Mick Cronin will hope for a step forward from Trent Perry in Year 2.
"Eric Dailey and Tyler Bilodeau form one of the better frontcourt duos in the Big Ten, with both players posing matchup problems for opponents. Kansas City transfer Jamar Browns adds an experienced shot-maker and Michigan State transfer Xavier Booker is a former five-star prospect who has shown flashes."
Borzello projects UCLA's starting lineup to be Dent, Sky Clark, Perry, Dailey and Bilodeau, a rather small lineup.
Purdue headlines the Big Ten teams in the rankings, staying put at No. 1. UCLA fell to the Boilermakers at Mackey last season but will get them at home next season.
Michigan comes in at No. 9, dropping one spot. The Wolverines got the best of the Bruins when they came to Westwood last year. They will meet next season in Ann Arbor.
Wisconsin is ranked two spots behind UCLA at 16, moving up one spot. The Bruins narrowly defeated the Badgers at Pauley last year but were dominated by them in the Big Ten Tournament.
Just behind Wisconsin is Illinois, which UCLA fell to on the road last season after making an admirable late comeback attempt.
At No. 23 is Michigan State, which the Bruins defeated at home last season. The Spartans would win the conference and make it all the way to the Elite Eight.
