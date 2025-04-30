Spartans Offer One of Top DL in Class of 2027
Michigan State football has been extending offers to the class of 2027 lately, looking to add to its lone commit from the class, defensive back Khalil Terry.
The Spartans are aiming high, pursuing some of the top prospects in the class.
On Tuesday, class of 2027 four-star defensive lineman Nathanael Kamba announced on social media he had been offered by the Spartans.
Kamba, who hails from Charlotte, North Carolina, is ranked the No. 3 class of 2027 prospect from North Carolina, the No. 5 defensive lineman in his class and the No. 81 overall recruit in his class, per 247Sports.
The 6-4, 300-pound prospect has also received offers from Ohio State, South Carolina, North Carolina, East Carolina, NC State, Troy and Virginia.
Michigan State has done a rather average job recruiting on the defensive line under the Jonathan Smith regime. The Spartans brought in four-star Derrick Simmons, their lone four-star of the class of 2025. They also added three-star Cal Thrush.
But Michigan State has yet to earn any commitments from defensive line recruits from future classes.
We've talked a lot lately about what the Spartans need to do to be successful on the recruiting trail, and much of it has to do with winning.
While the commitments haven't reflected it, they are doing just about everything they should be doing in terms of the actual recruiting process. And that is evident so far with the class of 2027, as Michigan State has gotten out to an early start recruiting talent from the class, getting ahead of the curve against other competitors.
Landing Terry was significant, though, that's a commit that has the potential to flip, considering Demetrice Martin recruited him and has since offered him at UCLA.
With all that said, this is going to be a crucial year for Michigan State, which has to prove itself as a contender in the Big Ten. Jonathan Smith and his staff have to show progression and, at the very least, make a bowl game in Year 2.
Once recruits see a positive trajectory for the program, they may see Michigan State as a more enticing destination.
