Spartans Recruiting Strong, Offer 2027 Four-Star LB
The Michigan State Spartans are recruiting with zero fear as they continue to pursue the nation's top recruits, refusing to settle. They are in contention to sign 2027 four-star linebacker Rowan Igwebuike after extending an offer earlier this week.
He announced the offer on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Igwebuike is ranked the No. 7 prospect in the state of Illinois while being the 14th-best player at the linebacker position in the nation for the 2027 class, per 247Sports. He has earned a four-star rating before his junior year of high school, proving that he is a highly coveted prospect.
The Chicago native is entering his junior season at Mount Carmel High School, a breeding ground for NFL Talent. Mount Carmel NFL alumni include six-time Pro Bowl quarterback Donovan McNabb and nine-year veteran and Super Bowl champion defensive end Simeon Rice.
Igwebuike helped lead his school to its 16th state championship in school history, winning the Illinois 7A state title. His season stats were impressive, earning 90 tackles, 11 of which went for a loss, including five sacks, one forced fumble, and one pass breakup.
He showed an elite ability to blitz from the linebacker position while keeping his eyes outside of the backfield to shed blocks and sniff out the ball carrier. There is an elevated level of physicality and toughness from what Igwebuike put on tape, something the Spartans' staff certainly likes to see.
Fairly early in his recruiting process, Igwebuike has already garnered 17 offers, with almost every top Big Ten school putting their hat in the ring. Ohio State, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and USC are just a few of the big names that are competing with the Spartans for Igwebuike's commitment.
If the Spartans were to land his commitment, Igwebuike would be the star of the 2027 recruiting class. He would likely be able to make an immediate starting impact for the Spartans, who are hungry to replace the strong linebacker corps from last year in Jordan Turner and Cal Haladay.
We'll see if the Spartans can get Igwebuike on campus sometime this season for a home game to experience the campus while giving their best recruiting pitch to the four-star recruit. If the Spartans want to begin changing the narrative to being a top team, Igwebuike's commitment is where it starts.
