Where Do Things Stand with MSU Target Salesi Moa?
The Michigan State Spartans have been on a roll, landing many of the top targets on their recruiting board from the 2026 recruiting class. They went from being in a terrible position with four commits to start June, to currently sitting at 22 commits in the class, and many more having the possibility to commit.
The Spartans have been targeting many of the best prospects in the country but are doing what they can to bring in who would be their highest-rated commit. Their highest-rated commit, according to 247Sports, at this point, is Samson Gash, who is a very talented three-star prospect from the state of Michigan. He is one of the top Michigan prospects in the state and is one of the better prospects at the wide receiver position, after he committed to the Spartans over many schools, including the Alabama Crimson Tide.
The Spartans now have a chance to land a top-50 player in the nation. That player is Salesi Moa, a very talented prospect from Ogden, Utah. The 6-foot-2 athlete is a star at Fremont High School in the state of Utah. Moa is currently ranked as the 44th prospect nationally, fourth at his position and first in the state of Utah, per 247Sports.
Moa has been targeted by many of the nation's top teams, including the Tennessee Volunteers, the Utah Utes, the Michigan Wolverines, the Washington Huskies, and the Michigan State Spartans. He was supposed to commit on Saturday, but that wasn't the case. He pushed his commitment back, so Michigan State Spartans On SI wanted to do some deep dive updates on where this thing stands.
Michigan State is one of the trend setters in this recruitment, as he is tied into the program through his brother, who is with the Spartans. This is an obvious factor, as the Spartans remain in a good place and have done plenty of things that confirm he is one of their top targets. However, the Utah Utes are arguably the leader, as they are throwing a pitch at him, which is hard for anyone to deny. That being the home factor, as the state of Utah is where he resides. This is something the Spartans will have to overcome.
The other probable player in this recruitment is the Tennessee Volunteers, who have been on a roll recently, and had him on an official visit last. The recent factor can be tough for the Spartans to beat, as he visited Michigan State early in May.
A new commitment has yet to be set as the Spartans look to beat out the red-hot Volunteers, and the arguable pole sitter Utes.
