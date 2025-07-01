REPORT: Four-Star ATH Has MSU Among Finalists
The Michigan State Spartans look to make July another productive recruiting month, still currently awaiting the commitment decision of several targets, including 2026 four-star athlete Salesi Moa out of Ogden, Utah. He is down to his final few teams and will has announced that he will be making a decision very soon.
Per 247Sports' Blair Angulo, Moa will be making his commitment decision on Saturday. Moa has narrowed his search down to just five teams; Michigan State, Michigan, Utah, Tennessee and Washington. He is currently the No. 1 overall prospect in the state of Utah and No. 6 overall athlete in the nation, per 247Sports Composite.
National recruiting analyst Greg Biggins did a lengthy breakdown on Moa and was extremely impressed with what he has to offer. This is a prospect that can easily play both sides of the ball but primarily shines at the wide receiver position. MSU has already gained three receiver commits for 2026.
"Moa is among the most versatile athletes in the country and is currently being recruited equally hard on both sides of the ball," Biggins wrote. "At 7v7 events and camps, will typically work out at wide receiver and has always been an extremely tough cover.
"A physical player who shows both initial quickness getting off the line and suddenness getting out of his breaks. Can get deep and stretch the field, runs well after the catch and has very strong hands."
At 6-2, 190 pounds, Moa sets up well at the slot receiver position and would be a frequent target with his lateral quickness and burst speed after the catch. If he were to commit to MSU, the 2026 receiving class would arguably be the best in the country.
The Spartans need as many blue-chip playmakers at the receiver position as possible. With junior quarterback Aidan Chiles looking to improve each year as a starter, it only makes it easier for him to succeed in 2026 when his senior season rolls around.
Saturday will determine is MSU gets off on the right foot for the month of recruiting. It currently holds the No. 31-ranked 2026 recruiting class for 2026 and are gradually building momentum for the future. Moa's commitment would be another feather in head coach Jonathan Smith's cap.
