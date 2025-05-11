Spartans Extend Offer to 2027 OT From Hawaii
The Michigan State Spartans are eyeing one of the top overall recruits in the state of Hawaii, extending an offer to 2027 offensive tackle Isaiah Bertola, he announced via X, formerly known as Twitter. If the Spartans want to bolster their offensive line, this is a necessary prospect to secure.
A native of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, Bertola has already gained seven offers, mostly coming from out west. The Spartans are the farthest east program to offer Bertola as he is gaining interest from schools like Cal, San Diego State, Arizona State, SMU and a few others.
Bertola is a three-star recruit, per Rivals, and was named the No. 4 player in the state for the 2027 class. Standing 6-5, 295 pounds, there is a lot to like with Bertola's size and ability to stand his ground on the offensive line as a brick wall. His success should translate seamlessly.
Bertola was recruited by both offensive line coach Jim Michalczik and defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa. Despite being on the other side of the ball, Suiaunoa was likely able to build a smooth and easy relationship with the two both having experience in the state of Hawaii.
Suiaunoa was the Rainbow Warriors' defensive line coach in 2016, being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2017. With his prior experience in the hometown of Bertola, it is no surprise that the Spartans are the outlier in comparison to the others that have shown interest.
The Spartans allowed starting quarterback Aidan Chiles to be sacked 30 times this past season, one of the most sacked quarterbacks in the Big Ten. Being able to add a guy like Bertola should lower those numbers and start to build one of the better offensive lines in the conference.
Expect Bertola to make the trip out to the Midwest at some point before the next calendar year to visit East Lansing. It would be most beneficial to get him on campus during the warm weather months, but he would need to be prepared for the frigid temperatures that make up a large majority of the regular season.
