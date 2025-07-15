New SEC Offer Threat to MSU's Claim of Four-Star WR?
Michigan State gained a highly touted wide receiver commit from the class of 2026 when four-star Tyren Wortham committed to the Spartans last month.
The Booker High School (Sarasota, Florida) star had flipped his commitment from UCF following his official visit to East Lansing. He is one of the Spartans' three four-star commits from the class.
Michigan State has had luck with keeping its 2026 commits locked in, but a recent offer could pose a threat to its claim of Wortham.
Wortham announced on social media on Monday that he has been offered by Auburn.
The Tigers haven't had a whole lot of luck with recruiting the class of 2026, sitting at just nine commits so far and ranked 78th on 247Sports. But an offer from an SEC school with storied success is one that holds value.
Wortham is ranked the No. 59 wide receiver in his class and the No. 58 class of 2026 recruit from Florida, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Michigan State Spartans On SI's Caleb Sisk recently broke down Wortham's film:
Wortham will see the field in Year 1, in my opinion. He is way too good to leave on the sidelines. In fact, he will probably be one of the fastest players on the team if not the fastest player on the team, especially at the wide receiver position with his ability to turn up field with short routes and break free with the ones it’s kind of hard for me to understand why any team would leave him on the sidelines.
Michigan State can definitely get him on the field soon, and he could easily be in the NFL one day with his breakaway speed and very talented route running.
Wortham was one of 17 commits the Spartans landed in the month of June. They have 22 scholarship commits from the class of 2026 so far and have shown great promise of a program that will once again be prominent on the recruiting trail.
But success means you have to hold on to your commits, which can be just as hard as landing them in the first place.
