Everyone Michigan State Managed to Flip in June
The Michigan State Spartans just wrapped up what will go down in history as one of their better months in their history of football recruiting. Not only did the Spartans dominate the month, but they barely missed on the recruits as a whole. They landed many of their top targets at a plethora of different positions.
With many of these targets being uncommitted when they decided on a school, they also flipped a good number of players that they were targeting.
Unlike recruiting, flipping season doesn't come every single day. In fact, most schools flip a smaller number of recruits in a cycle than the Spartans flipped entirely. The Spartans were flipping players left and right.
The Spartans flipped three major players in the 2026 class from three different programs. Here is how it went down.
Brayden Thomas - Flipped from Iowa State to Michigan State
Brayden Thomas was the first player in the month of June to flip, as his decision came near the beginning of the month. The decision was made official shortly after he got home from his official visit that he made it upon. The prospect was originally committed to the Iowa State Cyclones before making his Michigan State decision. In a past interview with Michigan State Spartans On SI, the flip product detailed his decision.
"It feels great to be a Michigan State commit, and I can’t wait to get this place turned around," Thomas said. "I committed yesterday as soon as I got home from my OV, and Coach (James) Adams (safeties coach) and everyone were very excited."
Jordan Vann - Flipped from Virginia to Michigan State
Jordan Vann was someone that the Spartans got to campus later in the cycle and was constantly targeted by Michigan State commit Joey Caudill on his visit. he made his decision to flip right after his visit, as he flipped away from the Virginia Cavaliers to the Michigan State Spartans. This was a huge land for James Adams and the defensive staff, who wanted to get some more firepower in the secondary, and they did just that.
Tyren Wortham - Flipped from UCF to Michigan State
Wortham was on a visit in the final official visit weekend for the Spartans, where they would go 3/4. They already had a commitment from Kayd Coffman and Jack Lansing. They also had Jamal Rule on campus, who would later commit to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. They also flipped wide receiver Tyren Wortham from the UCF Knights. he flipped to the Spartans over the Georgia Bulldogs and many other programs.
