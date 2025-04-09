Will Former Spartan Heyward Have Increased Role with Steelers?
Former Michigan State tight end turned Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Connor Heyward has had a small sample size in the National Football League since his debut. The 2022 sixth-round draft pick could be in the works to see more targets and playing time for the Steelers in 2025.
Since donning the Steelers uniform for the first time in 2022, Heyward has been used as a backup option to several Pittsburgh tight ends. His best season came in 2023 when he hauled in 167 receiving yards in 23 receptions on 34 targets as a running back. Heyward has been a consistent piece however, playing in a full season each year.
Now that veteran quarterback Russell Wilson is off on a new adventure, the MSU product could see some more targets come the new campaign. Playing behind Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington, Heyward could be fighting for a more prominent role come training camp.
During his career with the Spartans, Heyward was a reliable option. In 49 games with the program, he brought in 825 receiving yards, scored five touchdowns and averaged 16.8 yards per reception. He spent his first four seasons at running back before switching to tight end ahead of his final season.
Still young going into his fourth season with the Steelers, Heyward could be on the rise if the self-motivation stays the same.
The Steelers could easily find ways to use the former Spartan more in the final season of his rookie contract. His 6-foot frame isn't ideal for the position, but his career catch rate of 69.5% is a promising sign.
Every team needs depth at each position, and given that neither of the current Steeler tight ends have reached the 1,000-plus-receiving mark since joining the franchise, the position could be up for grabs. That all being said, Heyward is more than just a player that sees less than 20 targets on the season.
While it is typically difficult for late-round tight ends to even crack the field several times in one year, Heyward has shown he can be that player the organization can lean on if they need him. Sure, he's a backup-type player, but sometimes the best backups shine for 200 or more receiving yards.
