Spartans Extend Offer to 2027 Four-Star CB
The Michigan State Spartans recently extended an offer to 2027 four-star cornerback Xavier Hasan out of Raleigh, North Carolina. This is one of the higher-touted recruits that the Spartans have gone after, as Hasan is a Top 100 player in the country and a lockdown secondary defender.
Hasan announced the offer on social media last week.
Hasan is the No. 3 overall prospect in the state and the No. 11 cornerback in the country while also being a Top 100 player, ranked No. 90 overall in the nation, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. He has acquired 31 total offers so far, with the Spartans one of the most recent to express interest.
In his sophomore season at Cardinal Gibbons High School, reaching a 7-5 record, the four-star defender totaled 31 tackles, one for loss, seven interceptions, eight pass defenses and one fumble recovery, per MaxPreps. He won first-team all-conference.
Seven interceptions are nothing to sneeze at. Hasan has a sixth sense for the football and seems to always be able to read the quarterback's eyes for a chance at a turnover. After taking a deeper dive into his stats, it is no surprise that Hasan is a four-star recruit and one of the top players in his class.
At 6-1, 185 pounds, Hasan has the size of a Division-I wide receiver with even better hands. He is going to make some loud noise at whichever school he decides to play at, hopefully being the Spartans in East Lansing. They will need to pull out all the recruiting stops to win his commitment.
No program has been able to separate itself from the rest in terms of the interest that Hasan is presenting. With 31 total offers, the Spartans will compete alongside schools like Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Ole Miss, Notre Dame and any other big-name school that comes to mind.
The Spartans are dying for a fresh, impact secondary defender to come in and give them the old "No Fly Zone" that rang true within the program for years. If the recruiting process with Hasan begins to gain traction, the Spartans may be on their way to returning a dominant defensive unit.
