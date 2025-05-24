Spartans Extend Offer to 2026 Three-Star CB
The Michigan State Spartans continue to extend offers as they visit players around the country this summer, this time giving an offer to 2026 three-star cornerback Xavier Jackson. The Oradell, New Jersey native has gained a lot of interest, and the Spartans are the latest to enter the race.
Jackson announced the offer on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday.
Jackson is ranked the No. 14 prospect in the state and the No. 68 cornerback in the country for the 2026 recruiting class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. At 6-1, 175 pounds, this is a guy with a tremendous ceiling, physically, and has shown an elite level of play before his senior season.
He is entering his final year with Bergen Catholic High School, helping lead his team to an 11-1 record and a 2024 NJSIAA state championship. Their only loss was Week 1 to IMG Academy, one of the most highly touted programs in the country for high school athletics.
Jackson played in eight games, recording 32 total tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions, six pass defenses, and one fumble recovery, per MaxPreps. Despite not playing through the entire season, Jackson showed a strong impact when he was on the field, being a lockdown defender.
Even with one year of high school ball left, Jackson has already racked up a hefty number of offers to this point. The Spartans are the latest team to offer Jackson, competing alongside programs such as Minnesota, Pitt, Syracuse, Wisconsin and several others.
To this point, Jackson has scheduled official visits to both Minnesota and Pitt, the two schools that he is showing the most interest in. Now that the Spartans have entered the fold, they will likely jump up his interest list and become another program that he will officially visit in the coming months.
The Spartans have three seniors and one junior on their projected depth chart for the 2025 season in the defensive back positions. They are seeking to reload quickly by offering many of the top defenders to make a seamless transition to a new regime of lock down corners and safeties.
