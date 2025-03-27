Spartans to Host Rising Defensive Back
The Michigan State staff has been working around the clock. Between spring ball and recruiting, it has been a busy time in East Lansing. This makes it a huge deal when recruits come to campus.
On Tuesday, defensive back and Ohio native Ziiyahn Blair announced on social media that he would be making his way to campus on April 5. This will mark his first trip to East Lansing.
Blair has been a bit underrecruited, but that seems to fit right in Michigan State's wheelhouse. The Akron, Ohio native has garnered 9 total offers so far.
Jared Luginbill of Prep Redzone said the following about his game:
"Blair is a plays safety for Akron Garfield. He finished his junior season with 35 Tackles, 9 TFL’s, 4 PBU’s, 2 INTs, and a forced fumble. Blair has the versatility to play both strong and free safety. He will line up anywhere from single high to on the line of scrimmage. When playing single high safety, he has the speed and hips to cover a lot of ground. He takes good angles to the ball and has strong ball skills. He has the versatility to line up and cover in man on the line of scrimmage. Versus the run Blair plays downhill and shows the speed to pursue and the ability to strike."
The Michigan State secondary has been getting a major facelift over the offseason, between transfers and incoming freshmen. That commitment by Jonathan Smith, Blue Adams and Joe Rossi will likely benefit the secondary and the entire defense. The staff shows no sign of slowing down on adding depth and talent to the secondary.
With spring visits starting to kick off, there will likely be some movement. Commitments are common around this time, along with prospects cutting down their lists of schools to just a few. It can change the trajectory of a recruiting class.
Smith and his staff have committed to building the Ohio pipeline up again, and they've been able to uncover some hidden talent to start building up that relationship. The class of 2026 already has one Ohio native committed in tight end Joey Caudill.
