Spartans Offer 2027 DL, Must Compete with Fellow Big Ten Programs
The Michigan State Spartans are continuing to scrap with the rest of the college football landscape for some of the top recruits in the upcoming recruiting classes. They extended an offer to 2027 defensive lineman Jon Ioane.
He announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday.
Ioane recently wrapped up his second season of high school, attending Tustin High School in Tustin, Calif. He is listed at 6-3, 275 pounds and is currently unranked on multiple recruiting sites. His size and ability are something that would fit the Spartans program extremely well.
The star defensive lineman has been receiving a lot of attention from multiple big-time programs across the entire, mainly hailing from the west coast. The high school sophomore has already received seven major offers with the Spartans and Penn State being the only two outside of the West Coast.
Arizona, San Diego State, UCLA and Washington are among other offers, with one program sticking out amongst the rest for multiple reasons. 247Sports' crystal ball prediction has Ioane slated to attend the University of Southern California in a few years.
Ioane also referred to USC as his 'dream school' in a social media post that announced that the Trojans offered him on Thursday of this week. He pinned the post to the top of his X page, putting that above all six other offers that he has received. It does not mean that anything is set in stone.
The way that college football has evolved over the past few seasons, anything is possible in terms of a player's flexibility to change destinations in the blink of an eye. If Ioane were to pick the Trojans sooner then later, he would have almost two full years to mull over that decision, which could change.
The Spartans possess a strong recruiting program and will have as good of a shot as any to pluck Ioane out of the recruiting world and onto campus in East Lansing. There will be a strong push from Michigan State over the next few months in hopes to grab a top defender in the 2027 class.
