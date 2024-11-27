Spartans Suffer Massive Blow in Recruiting
The Michigan State Spartans, for a single day, were back up to 16 commits in the 2025 class. That was a mirage, it would seem.
Four-star running back Jace Clarizio just flipped his commitment to Alabama, something many thought inevitable after he was offered by the Crimson Tide and took an official visit just weeks ago. The tell-tale signs were there.
He responded well to the visit, praising what the Tide had to offer.
"I'm still committed and plan on signing, but this visit has me thinking hard on what I plan to do," he had said afterward. "The visit definitely gave me something to think about. I had a great time and met a lot of great people."
Despite the visit to Michigan State this weekend, it was clear that something was amiss. On Saturday, when he suited up for East Lansing in the Division II state semi-finals against Byron Center, he sported Alabama gloves. That was the biggest message sent.
When a recruit is completely locked in, they don't take visits to other programs. They typically close their recruitment.
As for what the Spartans are losing, 247Sports Allen Trieu lauded Clarizio as a complete running back with "no glaring" deficiencies.
"One cut and go type of runner who shows enough burst and acceleration to get into open field," Trieu originally wrote. "Shows vision and ability to find running lanes. Looks to have enough top end to run away from defenders on the high school level although there is currently not a reliable verified time on him. Can string plays to the outside and get the corner but can also run between the tackles. Has subtle wiggle and is a twitchy athlete. Above average size. Is not a true power back but shows balance and runs through contact at times although he is more adept at side-stepping and avoiding defenders than going through them. Solid receiver out of the backfield although that is something he can keep getting more reps at."
The Spartans lost tight end Emmett Bork in October marking their first loss of the 2025 cycle. That dropped them to 15 commits. On Monday, they flipped Western Michigan commit Zion Gist, a running back from Illinois.
The Spartans could fall to 14 if they lose cornerback Aydan West, whose crystal ball favors Virginia Tech. He took visits to Tech and to Ohio State, the latter coming this past weekend.
Jonathan Smith and Co. would be ending this cycle on an abysmal note.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
