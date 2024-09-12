Tom Izzo, MSU Basketball Target Is Rising to Elite Status
Whoever Tom Izzo lands first in the 2025 recruiting class for Michigan State, one thing is for certain -- the odds that it is a blue-chip, five-star target just increased.
Along with in-state guard Trey McKenny and forward Niko Bundalo, Indiana shooting guard Braylon Mullins has received recognition as one of the class's very best. Mullins' story is unique. Just a year ago, he was the No. 94 prospect in the class, per 247Sports. Now, he is No. 16.
Mullins' meteoric rise has come from his all-around ability and his lights-out shooting, which might be one of the best shots in the class. Now, his rise comes with a new star. Mullins is a five-star prospect, per 247Sports.
Adam Finkelstein, 247Sports Director of Scouting, evaluated Mullins this summer amid the circuits, the 3-pointers, and the hype. He came away enlighted to the potential of the 2025 class's biggest riser.
"Mullins proved himself to be one of the best long-range shooters in the country this spring and summer," Finkelestein wrote. "He knocked down 47 percent of his attempts from three in 3SSB play, even on high volume, making 6-plus threes per game. He's a threat to make tough shots in transition, off screens, or the dribble. He also has very deep range, well beyond the college arc at this point. He complements his shooting ability with a good overall feel for the game. He's a solid passer within the flow of the offense, increasingly dangerous cutter, and the type of off ball weapon that coaches will run plays for at the next level. While his niche is behind the arc, he was extremely efficient around the lane too, shooting 60 percent on two-point field goals.
Mullins has good positional size at right around 6-foot-5. He's a solid enough athlete to get up and dunk hard with only a step or two of separation. ... The other area of the game in which Mullins is a true standout is on the defensive end. He's quick laterally, very active with his hands (1.4 steals per game), and competitive with a scrappy mentality. He's also not afraid to stick his nose into traffic and pull-out some rebounds, on both ends of the floor."
Mullins sounds like the prototypical Izzo player, shooting, rebounding, defense, toughness and basketball IQ. A player like Mullins can be a true game-changer.
Finkelstein put it best, writing, "when you have an elite shooter, capable of getting hot at any point, who is also a standout defender, with positional size, solid athleticism, and a competitive mentality….you have an elite national prospect."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
