Is MSU RB Target Trending Away From the Spartans?
The Michigan State Spartans have officially concluded their official visits that wrapped up on Sunday with their final four visits. On this slate, they hosted many talented recruits, including in their final set where they would host four recruits with two being committed, one being committed elsewhere, and the final one being a running back target for the Spartans.
While the two commits Kayd Coffman and Jack Lansing clearly enjoyed their time, they also made some noise as they flipped the UCF commit Tyren Wortham on Sunday which was the day he left his visit. That leaves one recruit to discuss: three-star running back Jamal Rule.
Rule is one of the fastest rising prospects in the month of June, as he picked up many offers in the month. The talented recruit already had his official visits set up before receiving his Michigan State offer. He would later replace an official visit to Boston College with his Michigan State official visit.
It was no secret that the Spartans had plenty of ground to gain as they had three other final competitors. While they could have very well picked up steam, especially considering gaining the final visit of his official visit slate, it has become more of a question mark as one can't help but ask, "Did they overtake the leader?"
From the outside looking in, one could argue that any of these schools are the leader, but as his visit concluded, all signs have started to point to a Big Ten program, but not exactly the Spartans.
Many have started to name Nebraska as the leader, and signs have started to point towards that, with a decision quickly approaching. The Nebraska Cornhuskers were one of the first schools to offer the talented running back, as the Cornhuskers not only made the first move, but kept their foot on the gas. They will be the team to beat for the Spartans.
While Rule has not communicated with Michigan State at this time, it is fair to try to piece this puzzle together, knowing that anything can change.
One of the biggest needs for the Spartans is the running back position, which they lack. They will push for Rule until the end, but all signs show that they could be forced to do more in his recruitment before it is too late.
