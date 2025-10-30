Why MSU Has No Choice but to Look Forward
Losing a rivalry game never feels good. Especially if it is considered one of the biggest rivalries in all of sports. Michigan versus Michigan State is one of the most important sporting events in Michigan history, probably second to "The Game" between the University of Michigan and Ohio State University.
With the loss to UofM, Jonathan Smith's job comes under scrutiny and heavy criticism. Michigan State, over the last two years, has felt Michigan doesn't competitively outmatch it, yet it still lost. This is obviously demoralizing for a school to lose two close games to a rival.
"Coming into this game, it felt like a make-or-break for MSU," The radio show on 97.1 said after the game, "Can we say Joe Rossi was the actual coach for Michigan State Saturday night?"
This quote touched a lot of what fans feel after the game. All the doubts about Smith's coaching could be verified by watching this game. Defensive coordinator Joe Rossi looked more like the head coach than Jonathan Smith.
The season starts with three out-of-conference wins at home. This was a good sign for MSU as they hoped Smith would improve upon what the team did last year, and it seemed like it. MSU went 3-0 compared to 2-1 to start the season.
Even beating Boston College in the revenge game. Aidan Chiles was showing improvement along with the rest of the team. But as soon as conference play began, MSU went 0-5.
The Downfall
The first loss was a competitive bout against USC. MSU lost, but they at least looked like they could compete. The last four losses paint a different story for MSU football. The offense looked confused and never on the same page, and the defense looked like they hadn't made improvements from last year.
If your MSU, the one positive was how enthusiastic the defense played, and it really helped them contain Michigan for a while.
Looking forward, MSU can't relapse in this game and keep trying to fix their weaknesses while winning some conference games. Although it's looking rough for MSU as of now, coach Smith and many fans still believe they can redeem themselves, and all it takes is a couple of conference wins.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on if Minnesota is Jonathan Smith's last chance when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.