DL Commit Chooses Iowa State Shortly After MSU Offer
In a world where HC Jonathan Smith's Michigan State Spartans have dropped four straight, it comes as no surprise that key recruits are starting to look elsewhere. While this defensive tackle was never high on their radar, it's still a huge blow as Jocques Felix could've been a key addition to their Class of 2026.
Smith and MSU extended an offer to the three-star defensive lineman on October 16. As of October 19, he pledged his commitment to Iowa State. Even though the Cyclones have lost two straight, their 5-2 (2-2) record is a lot more promising than the Spartans' 3-4 (0-4).
How Did MSU Lose Out on Felix So Quickly?
Ultimately, it seemed like Smith and the rest of the coaching staff thought Felix was going to remain under the radar. The No. 10 player in Missouri had offers from schools like Appalachian State, Eastern Michigan, Miami (OH), among others to begin his recruitment process.
UNLV and Kent State were the first to offer in 2024, but the Rebels offer came in May, months before the Golden Flashes extended an offer in December. Even though those two schools have had their eye on Felix for the longest, he clearly had bigger aspirations.
Standing 6'4'' 280, the defensive lineman needed less than a week to make up his mind. Felix received plenty of interest since October began, but his final decision took only a few days to make. When the Cyclones offered on October 10, anyone offering after stood no chance.
Even though Felix had offers from Iowa State, Cincinnati, Kansas State, and Michigan State from October 10-16, his decision came on the 19th.
Felix's Decision Continues The Downward Trjaectory of MSU's Football Program
Spartans fans still have reason to believe things will once again be on the rise, but Smith's back-to-back 38-13 losses aren't a step in the right direction. MSU's easiest opponents down the stretch are Penn State and Maryland as they'll be in tight battles against Michigan, Minnesota, and Iowa.
Currently, Smith's Spartans have the No. 38 overall Class of 2028. Adding Felix would've been another key defensive piece to the puzzle. While MSU is struggling on both sides of the ball, they've given up exactly 38 points in three straight games. Clearly, defensive recruits should be a priority.
EDGE rushers Chris Addison and Fameitau Siale are both coming next season, along with linebacker Adam Shaw. Christopher Knauls is their lone DL recruit, so Smith and the team will be forced to find another hidden gem now that Felix is out of the mix.
