What Michigan State Must Handle Facing Minnesota’s Strengths
The Michigan State Spartans are looking for any and every way to get the season back on track, and they will do that against the Minnesota Golden Gophers this weekend.
MSU has lost its last five games and struggled against all five teams it has played. Jonathan Smith’s team has regressed in his second season and looks worse than last year.
The Golden Gophers are coming off a blowout loss to Iowa last weekend, but PJ Fleck’s group is still formidable and should cause problems for this MSU team.
What are Minnesota’s strengths? Let’s break down what Fleck’s team does well and how that might impact the Spartans.
Minnesota's tough defense
The Golden Gophers are near the bottom of the conference in several offensive statistics, but they are one of the better defenses in the Big Ten. They rank sixth in the conference in total defense, ninth in passing defense, fifth in rushing defense, and 11th in scoring defense.
The Big Ten features some of the best defenses in the country, so Minnesota being up there with them is a solid feat. MSU has struggled to move the football this season, so its bout with the Golden Gophers will be tough.
Minnesota’s leading tackler is linebacker Devon Williams, an impressive player and leader who has stayed with the Golden Gophers for his five-year career. He has 65 on the year and has also recorded a sack and a half.
Anthony Smith leads Minnesota in sacks with seven, setting a career-high through eight games. He uses his length and power to bully offensive linemen and bring down quarterbacks.
Defensive back John Nestor, a transfer from Iowa, has three interceptions this season and has formed an elite duo with high-level safety Koi Perich. Aidan Chiles may have trouble throwing the ball against this Minnesota defense with these two roaming in the defensive backfield.
Led by Defensive Coordinator Danny Collins, the Golden Gophers have done a solid job on that side of the ball this season. This game comes at a bad time for a Spartan team that needs to move the football to get some confidence back.
Will MSU rebound against this tough Minnesota defense? We will find out on Saturday afternoon.
