The Battle Of The Marsh's In Huge Rivalry Game
The biggest game of the year is just around the corner for the Michigan State Spartans, and their rivals, the Michigan Wolverines, are going to hold nothing back against their in-state enemies.
The intensity will be on another level for both teams, both on their similar defenses, and especially on the potent offenses that each team carries.
Yet an underlying war in the rivalry match-up will be taking place, between two players with the same name fighting for the bragging rights as the ultimate Marsh: Nick Marsh and Andrew Marsh
How Nick Marsh Can Out Perform Andrew Marsh
1: Yards Over Flashy Plays
- The biggest priority for Nick to outscore his fellow Marsh is to use his physicality to his advantage, focus on the yards after a catch more than anything else.
- A flashy play may be enticing, but the yards will give him the advantage, especially with his lack of a true breakout game so far this season.
2: Get Fed The Ball
- Nick cannot have a breakout, nor get the YAC he needs, unless he gets fed the ball often, which falls into the responsibilities of quarterback Aidan Chiles.
- The offensive scheme may have revolved heavily on the run game or other pass catchers, but Nick must surpass his season high in receptions to pace him ahead of the other Marsh.
How MSU Can Help Nick Marsh Outplay Andrew Marsh
1: Safety Looks On Andrew Marsh
- Andrew has not logged a reception every game, but when he has, each catch has been, on average, at least 10 yards, but more often than 20+ in huge chunk plays.
- MSU must send at least one safety to be on the lookout for Andrew, unless they don't desire for their Marsh to come out on top in the battle of the Marshes.
2: Keep Up The Pressure
- Spartan Nation has a role they can play between Nick and Andrew with their passion for the team, if they can get some noise and pressure building in the stadium.
- The crowd will affect the whole Wolverines squad, but especially Andrew Marsh, who, as a Freshman, has never experienced anything quite like he will against MSU.
Rivalry games are always a treat for fans to watch, and the battle of the Marshes is an extra layer of excitement brought to the game. And if all goes well, the Spartans will see their Marsh come out on top with the team.
