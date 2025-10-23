Why Michigan is MSU's Final Chance to Save its Season
Things have not gone as anticipated for Michigan State this season. The Spartans are 3-4 overall, but are 0-4 in Big Ten play. Still, one last chance remains: Michigan.
Really, MSU's rivalry contest against the Wolverines comes at a great time. It will naturally allow everyone on the team to focus on the upcoming task at hand, rather than wallow in the active four-game losing streak.
But the thing about it is, if Michigan State is to lose, that streak reaches five, and no such opportunity to shift public perception is remaining on the schedule. Saturday feels like the Spartans' last chance.
On this episode of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast, now is a good time to talk about the challenge ahead for MSU to turn this campaign around and why it is so tough to see it losing to UM and then turning itself around.
Additionally, a transcript of head coach Jonathan Smith's opening statement from his weekly Monday press conference has been provided.
Jonathan Smith
SMITH: OK, recapping some of the film from Saturday [against Indiana]. Offensively, there was some things that we had a chance to move the ball.
We did a good job of that on a lot of drives, but obviously came down to still executing. Finishing with 13 points isn't gonna be enough. We've gotta be able to finish on that end.
Defensively, starting point, there's not a lot there that you're loving. Good offense (for IU), no question, but we've got to make it harder on them. Some of that, you think about third downs. We had a couple (chances), especially early third and longer to get off the field, didn't do it. And so we got a lot to work on there defensively for that one.
Special teams, really, there wasn't a lot there, tape-wise, the amount of snaps, the amount of times teams were punting. I was pleased with Martin (Connington) coming in and finishing with a kick that, as we go through the season, kicks are gonna be more and more important, and so that one stood out.
But we all know what this week is. Huge rivalry week, which is great. And again, one of the best things about college football, this game being the most meaningful game on our schedule.
We did flip the switch pretty quickly yesterday as a team. Digested some of the things from the film, and then moved forward.
This game means a ton to our players, but also former players, the program, you think about alumni, all of it. It's a very important, meaningful game, and so that creates a huge opportunity for us, especially kind of where we're at with things.
This season hasn't gone our way, all those things. I think it comes at a good time to galvanize this group and have a great week of work, getting ready for Saturday night.
