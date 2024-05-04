RECAP: Michigan State Football Players Who Entered the Transfer Portal This Week
Michigan State football has been having a tough time lately, both on offense and defense. Last season, it wasn't able to score enough points or stop the other team from scoring. Now, off the field, the program has lost five players via the transfer portal in just this week alone.
On offense, the Spartans lost tackle Ethan Boyd, who has committed to play at Colorado, interior lineman Geno VanDeMark, who is undecided but leaning towards Oklahoma and running back Jaren Mangham.
On defense, Michigan State lost safety Jaden Mangham and cornerback Khary Crump to the transfer portal.
With this handful of players leaving the team, along with all the other departures this offseason, things are looking gloomy for Michigan State. The Spartans need to see how well and quickly they can fill these holes, how well guys fit in and how well they can start playing some good football.
Michigan State has gotten two new transfers this past week with tackle Andrew Dennis from Illinois and Arizona State cornerback Ed Woods. Both of these players are very good additions to the Michigan State roster. The Spartans have had a rough go with stopping the pass in recent years, and adding Woods will help a lot with that.
On the other side of the ball, the run game has been weak for Michigan State, and Dennis should be able to help bolster it with his blocking ability.
These two new transfers are a good start to filling some of the holes that are vacant, but Coach Smith still has a lot of work to do so that he can get the team in good shape for kickoff.
Michigan State's shaking things up to get back on track next season. It is not happy with how it has been doing lately. Coach Smith is on the hunt for new players to beef up the team. He is looking for players who can step in and make a difference right away.
It's all about finding the right fit to take on the tough competition in the Big Ten. Michigan State has a reputation for being a solid football school and is dead set on returning to its winning ways.
