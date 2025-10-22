Why MSU-Michigan is Crucial at the High School Level
The Michigan State Spartans will take on the Michigan Wolverines in a rivalry matchup that fans in the state look forward to each year.
Houses are often divided, and families will even experience infighting as these bitter rivals battle it out on the football field again. Spartan fans have not seen many victories in the last few seasons, and they are hoping the team can pull off an upset on Saturday night.
High school football recruits across the state will be watching this game closely, as players who consider the Wolverines also consider the Spartans. There is a good chance these players have grown up watching the rivalry their whole lives.
When it comes to landing the best talent in the state of Michigan, the Paul Bunyan Trophy game is a major one for both teams.
MSU has not beaten the Wolverines since Kenneth Walker III’s five-touchdown performance, and many recruits who are deciding between the two schools have not seen that kind of fire come out of East Lansing since.
The Spartan football program does not look appealing from an on-field perspective, as the team has not won many games or been to a bowl in the last three seasons. MSU has not put many players into the NFL in the last few years, either.
Michigan has won a national championship since 2021 and has put a large number of players into the league. Those are some of the most important factors for high school recruits, along with brand recognition.
Can the Spartans turn the tide back in their favor with a win on Saturday?
It would take a little more than that, but it would certainly be a step in the right direction.
Michigan State vs. Michigan recruiting
If MSU believes in Jonathan Smith as the leader of this program, and people in power still like him as a recruiter, he must do a better job of recruiting and retaining talent.
The Spartans’ 2026 class features four players in the top-50 for the state of Michigan, while the Wolverines do not have a single in-state recruit. However, they have a top-10 class in the country, while MSU sits at No. 38 on 247Sports.com after a couple of decommitments.
The high school football talent in Michigan is not what it once was, but that does not mean the Spartans should ignore the state. Making inroads with in-state programs is key to recruiting success.
Beating your rivals is another key.
