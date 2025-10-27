Get to Know MSU's Opponent's QB, Minnesota's Drake Lindsey
The Michigan State Spartans are trying to turn things around as they travel to Minnesota to play the Minnesota Golden Gophers this upcoming Saturday.
MSU is 3-5, having lost five games in a row and failed to win a Big Ten game thus far. Fans are more than frustrated with Jonathan Smith and the team's lack of success in his two seasons in East Lansing.
Minnesota is 5-3 and is coming off a loss against Iowa this past Saturday. PJ Fleck’s Golden Gophers have been a consistent problem for MSU since he took the job in 2017, even if the team has only faced them three times.
The Golden Gophers are quarterbacked by Drake Lindsey, a redshirt freshman who took over for Max Brosmer this season. Lindsey has done a fine job leading Minnesota this season.
What might Lindsey do against Michigan State on Saturday? Let’s break down his numbers in 2025 and give our scouting report on MSU’s opponent.
Drake Lindsey vs. Michigan State
Lindsey is 13th in the Big Ten in completion percentage (61.4), 11th in passing yards (1,546), and 10th in passing touchdowns (10). He is also tied for third in the conference in interceptions with six.
He had a rough game against Iowa in his last game, throwing three interceptions and failing to get the Golden Gophers into the end zone. Sometimes, being an inexperienced quarterback will catch up with you, and it caught up with Lindsey against the Hawkeyes.
He has great size at 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, as Fleck has always liked big quarterbacks with athleticism. Lindsey could be next in that lineage.
Lindsey has a big, strong arm, but he is a one-dimensional quarterback who cannot run the ball. If the Spartans can create pressure on him, they could force Lindsey to move and make errant throws and make plays on the ball.
The Spartans have struggled on the defensive side of the ball this season, but played fairly well against Michigan on Saturday night. If MSU can replicate that performance against Minnesota, it might have a chance to win a game and stop the bleeding on the season.
Lindsey has not lit the world on fire, but he could have a big game against the Spartans if they do not wise up on defense.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on what you think Minnesota QB Drake Lindsey will do against Michigan State when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.