Evaluating Michigan State’s Wide Receiver Strategy
The Michigan State Spartans are reeling right now. They are on a five-game losing streak and have not won a Big Ten game.
MSU has not won since beating Youngstown State a month ago, and fans have become frustrated with how poorly the team has performed in the last month. Jonathan Smith appears to have lost control of this, and the team has had no answer for anything.
One reason the Spartans have struggled so badly is that they cannot move the ball, on the ground or through the air. MSU must find ways to get its offense going, or things will continue to spiral.
As talented as their quarterback and receivers are, the Spartans have been unable to throw the football. Smith and Offensive Coordinator Brian Lindgren must find ways for this team to improve its aerial attack.
Are the Spartans utilizing their receivers properly? Probably not, or things would be going better.
The whole talk of the offseason was that the Spartans’ new wide receiver additions would improve the team. Those players have played well, but MSU is a worse team overall.
MSU expected more out of Omari Kelly and Chrishon McCray this season, but they are giving the team everything they have. Sophomore wide receiver Nick Marsh has developed into a star, but it has largely not mattered.
The Spartans need to throw the ball more often, as Kelly and McCray are explosive separators who can get open against one-on-one coverage. Marsh had a solid game against Michigan, but he has not had more than seven receptions in a game this season.
MSU must get Marsh the ball more often, as he is the team’s best receiver and will help move them down the field.
Lindgren needs to be creative with McCray, an electric playmaker with the ball in his hands. Using him on more end-arounds and screens would help the offense get downfield quicker and more efficiently.
Quarterback Aidan Chiles started the year strong but has faltered in recent weeks, forcing fans to question if the team should make a change at the position. If Chiles struggles to find his open receivers, it might be time to give Alessio Milivojevic a look.
MSU has a talented group of receivers on the team, but it might not be using them in the best ways possible. That should change if the team wants to turn the season around.
