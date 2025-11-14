MSU Struggles Reveal Free Throws, Threes Come at a Cost
The Michigan State Spartans did just enough to hold off the upset-minded San Jose State Spartans, winning at home, 79-60.
It was a dominant performance by Izzo’s Spartans in the first half, but Tim Miles’ Spartans looked better in the second half, outscoring MSU 37-33.
The MSU Spartans struggled to shoot the ball effectively. Whether from three-point range or at the free-throw line, MSU could not put the ball in the basket, which is why the game remained close into the second half.
MSU has not shot the ball well from either spot this season, and the team will struggle if it cannot convert from beyond the arc or at the free-throw line. If a 0-2 team can push the Spartans to this degree, why can’t Big Ten teams do the same?
The Spartans' shooting struggles
As the game got closer in the second half, the Spartans did not wise up on the offensive end of the floor. The team still let three balls fly when SJSU went into a zone.
While Tom Izzo took the blame for that second half, the Spartans knew they needed to be smarter on offense. Jacking up three-pointers against a zone defense was not smart offense, and it allowed SJSU to get back into the game.
The San Jose State Spartans never got the game within single digits in the second half, but MSU shot 6-of-25 from three-point range. That is not a good enough percentage to win the Big Ten, and the team is trying to defend its title from last season.
The MSU Spartans shot an inexcusable 17-of-25 from the free-throw line, shooting just 68 percent. If the team is not going to convert its opportunities at the line, it will lose games it should win.
Izzo will not be happy about tonight’s results, especially considering that three-pointers and free throws are a fundamental part of the game. He needs better performances beyond the arc than what Trey Fort gave him (0-5) and what Carson Cooper gave him from the line (5-10).
The team shot under 25 percent from three-point range, and many expected the team to be better from beyond the arc this season than it was last year. MSU could not hit open three-pointers, even though MSU made a run to the Elite Eight.
It’s tough to see how the Spartans will improve from the arc, as they are getting good looks and not converting them. The free-throw issue should resolve itself as the season progresses.
If Izzo’s team cannot convert the fundamentals, they may be in trouble when the schedule gets tougher.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on Izzo's press conference when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.