San Jose State vs. Texas Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 2
Texas doesn’t have much time to dwell on its stumble in Columbus.
After losing 14-7 to Ohio State in a heavyweight opener, the Longhorns return to Austin needing a statement win before a tricky non-conference stretch.
San Jose State brings a dangerous receiver in Sanny Scudero and a scrappy defense, but the Spartans also showed plenty of flaws in their narrow loss to Central Michigan.
The early kickoff at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium sets the stage for how quickly Arch Manning and company can reset the tone of their season.
San Jose State vs. Texas Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- San Jose State +36.5 (-110)
- Texas -36.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- San Jose State (N/A)
- Texas (N/A)
Total
- Over 51.5 (-118)
- Under 51.5 (-104)
San Jose State vs. Texas How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 6, 2025
- Game Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Venue: Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC, ESPN
- Texas Record: 0-1
- San Jose State Record: 0-1
San Jose State vs. Texas Key Player to Watch
Arch Manning, Quarterback – Texas
How could we mention anyone else? All eyes will be on Arch Manning, who enters Week 2 under pressure to steady Texas’ offense after it sputtered against Ohio State. Manning completed under 60% of his throws in the opener and struggled to generate explosive plays, but this matchup provides a far softer landing.
San Jose State’s secondary looked vulnerable at times against Central Michigan, allowing multiple chunk gains even in a low-scoring contest. Manning has the weapons — Johntay Cook II and Isaiah Bond both flashed against Ohio State — but his timing and pocket rhythm will be scrutinized. A clean, efficient outing with a couple of vertical shots would help restore confidence that Texas is still playoff-caliber despite the loss. More importantly, this is an opportunity for Manning to set the tone for three straight non-conference games where Texas must win convincingly.
San Jose State vs. Texas Prediction and Pick
San Jose State could not move the ball consistently against Central Michigan, averaging just 4.8 yards per play and relying almost exclusively on Scudero’s breakout performance to stay afloat. Now they face a Texas defense that held Ohio State under 300 yards and showed elite pass-rush pressure all night.
On the other side, Texas should find easier sledding against a Spartans front that gave up 247 rushing yards in Week 1. Expect the Longhorns’ offensive line and running back duo to impose their will, opening the door for Manning to build confidence with downfield strikes. With Darrell K Royal buzzing for the home opener and Steve Sarkisian needing to reassert dominance, the script leans toward an emphatic response. Texas rolls big, and the depth pieces get work by the fourth quarter — a cover that reinforces their No. 1 aspirations aren’t dead yet.
Pick: Texas -36.5 (-110 at FanDuel)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.