The Underrated Threat in Minnesota’s Rushing Attack MSU Must Stop
The Michigan State Spartans need a victory against the Minnesota Golden Gophers to have any chance at improvement from last season's woes, but their opposition isn't getting any easier.
Minnesota has a very well-rounded team, stars on both the offense as well as the defense, and has beaten opponents that MSU struggled with.
Most of the buzz around them comes from their starters, but some huge contributors come just behind the starters, and must be watched out for.
One of those players is running back Fame Ijeboi, who may be behind the team's starter Darius Taylor on the depth chart, but he is just as menacing and should be planned for all the same.
What Makes Ijeboi A Force To Be Reckoned With
Consistency
- Ijeboi is a huge example of consistency, especially the kind that can wear teams out over the course of a game.
- He has had no huge runs of more than 30 yards, yet averages 4.2 yards per carry, and while not having the same boom or bust factor as Taylor, he still dismantles other teams.
Scoring Prowess
- While not a big participant in the passing game, Ijeboi has scored twice in the heavy pass attack, once on the ground and once through the air.
- His touchdowns are silent in their coming, but deadly in force when they come.
What Makes Ijeboi Stoppable
Small Fit In Overall Scheme
- Every team rushes the ball, but some much less than others, and the Golden Gophers run on the much lesser side.
- When compared to MSU, Minnesota runs about 40 fewer rushes in its top two runners, and around 50 in total, with more focus on passing than anything else.
- In the pass game, Ijeboi's role is small, having eight receptions for 45 yards on the year with one lone score.
- All that needs to happen is for MSU to keep its small role in the pass attack, and the scoreboard will reflect positively if it can do so.
MSU has a lot to do ahead of them, but if they can contain the secretive weapons, then they can contain the more obvious ones and take a step in the right direction.
