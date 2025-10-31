Spartan Nation

The Underrated Threat in Minnesota’s Rushing Attack MSU Must Stop

MSU's next opponent has a duo of rushers, and the quieter half is just as formidable as the starter.

Nathan Berry

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Logan George (48) tackles Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Fame Ijeboi (7) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Oct. 4, 2025.
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Logan George (48) tackles Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Fame Ijeboi (7) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Oct. 4, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Michigan State Spartans need a victory against the Minnesota Golden Gophers to have any chance at improvement from last season's woes, but their opposition isn't getting any easier.

Minnesota has a very well-rounded team, stars on both the offense as well as the defense, and has beaten opponents that MSU struggled with.

MSU, Nebrask
Oct 4, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) is tackled by three Nebraska players during the second half of the game at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kylie Graham-Imagn Images / Kylie Graham-Imagn Images

Most of the buzz around them comes from their starters, but some huge contributors come just behind the starters, and must be watched out for.

One of those players is running back Fame Ijeboi, who may be behind the team's starter Darius Taylor on the depth chart, but he is just as menacing and should be planned for all the same.

What Makes Ijeboi A Force To Be Reckoned With

Ijeboi, Minnesot
Oct 11, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Fame Ijeboi (7) runs the ball as Purdue Boilermakers linebacker Alex Sanford (10) defends during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Consistency

  • Ijeboi is a huge example of consistency, especially the kind that can wear teams out over the course of a game.
  • He has had no huge runs of more than 30 yards, yet averages 4.2 yards per carry, and while not having the same boom or bust factor as Taylor, he still dismantles other teams.

Scoring Prowess

Minnesota, Ijeboiu
Sep 27, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Fame Ijeboi (7) celebrates his two-yard touchdown run against Rutgers Scarlet Knights with offensive lineman Tony Nelson (59) during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images / Nick Wosika-Imagn Images
  • While not a big participant in the passing game, Ijeboi has scored twice in the heavy pass attack, once on the ground and once through the air.
  • His touchdowns are silent in their coming, but deadly in force when they come.

What Makes Ijeboi Stoppable

Minnesota, Ijebo
Oct 25, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Zach Lutmer (6) breaks up the pass for Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Fame Ijeboi (7) during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Small Fit In Overall Scheme

  • Every team rushes the ball, but some much less than others, and the Golden Gophers run on the much lesser side.
  • When compared to MSU, Minnesota runs about 40 fewer rushes in its top two runners, and around 50 in total, with more focus on passing than anything else.
Minnesota, Drake Lindse
Oct 25, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Drake Lindsey (5) throws a pass during warmups before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
  • In the pass game, Ijeboi's role is small, having eight receptions for 45 yards on the year with one lone score.
  • All that needs to happen is for MSU to keep its small role in the pass attack, and the scoreboard will reflect positively if it can do so.
MSU, Jonathan Smit
Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith speaks at the post game press conference after 31-20 loss to Michigan at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MSU has a lot to do ahead of them, but if they can contain the secretive weapons, then they can contain the more obvious ones and take a step in the right direction.

