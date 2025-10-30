A Look at How MSU’s Next Opponent Handled Similar Test
The Michigan State Spartans need a rebound against the Minnesota Golden Gophers if they want to have even a remote shot at a bowl game.
They will need to overcome much to achieve such a lofty goal, especially when looking at the one opponent the Spartans have shared thus far into the season with Minnesota: The Nebraska Cornhuskers.
In their own game against them, MSU fell vastly short, so what was different for the Golden Gophers, who had the opposite outcome, and what will the Spartans need to do because of it?"
Quarterback Play
- In the clash between Minnesota and Nebraska, the Golden Gophers quarterback Drake Lindsey was able to keep a clean game against the Cornhuskers, one where he threw no interceptions.
- In contrast, MSU QB Aidan Chiles threw two interceptions, giving the Cornhuskers vital drives they needed to outscore the Spartans 38-27.
- The turnovers forced the defense to come out and become tired at a much faster rate, but if Chiles, or backup Allesio Milivojevic can keep a clean game, then MSU will have much better odds at a victory.
Defensive Pressure
- The pressure provided by the pass rush was intense for the Golden Gophers, bringing their opponents' QB to the ground nine times across the game.
- That kind of pressure will be key for the Spartans, not only to contain it for Chiles and Milivojevic, but to exert their own on Lindsey and get some stops on the offensive stars Minnesota has.
- Because in their own game against Nebraska, MSU only managed around half of the sacks that Minnesota obtained at 5, and the momentum it allowed is partially what led to 38 points being scored by the Golden Gophers.
Yards Per Play
- The amount of yards per play decided how often a team needs to risk everything for a firs down, and when the average is 3.5, risks will be taken often, just as they were for MSU against Nebraska.
- The issue comes down to the whole offense and if they can get themselves to click. That goes from the QBs, to receiver usage, rushing the ball more or less often, and especially the offensive line.
- A potential fix could come in head coach Jonathan Smith taking over playcalling responsibilities, but something needs to be figured out because Minnesota's offense was much better at 6.2 yards per play.
MSU will have a huge chance to turn their season somewhat around against the Golden Gophers, and they have a lot to plan for on every side of the ball.
