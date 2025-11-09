Postgame Thoughts on Michigan State's Victory over Arkansas
EAST LANSING, Mich. --- No. 22 Michigan State got a big, early win in its season on Saturday, taking down 14th-ranked Arkansas, 69-66.
The Spartans now sit at a good spot, holding a 2-0 record and a victory that already gives MSU a resume boost.
On this episode of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast, let's break down this game and talk about who played well (cough, Cam Ward) and some things Michigan State needs to fix.
A full video of the podcast can be viewed below.
Watch the MSU Spartans Insider Podcast here:
Additionally, a partial transcript from head coach Tom Izzo's postgame press conference has been provided further below.
Tom Izzo
IZZO: Well, that was a big-time game for the beginning of November. I’m not sure either team played great. When you shoot 7% [from three]... my 99-year-old mother is going to call me and ask me who the shooting coach is, and of course, I’m going to tell her it was my assistants.
But you know what? We played hard. I mean, before the game they talked me into playing a — instead of going into a pre-game talk — a video that we call ‘Passion.’
It’s about our players over the years. In this day and age… it still matters, there were things that Mateen [Cleaves] said, and things that Magic [Johnson] said, and things that — just different guys, and it was really enlightening.
I said, ‘this is their chance.’ You have games like this so that you get your chance to develop your own identity and your own legacy. And I just asked them to play as hard as they could play.
To get 19 offensive rebounds against a team like that, who I have a lot of respect for.
I mean, I think John [Calipari] is a hell of a coach. That was their first time on the road; it was one of the reasons I’m glad we went to UConn. I think that helped us.
We shot better from the [free-throw] line early. Didn’t turn it over too bad. Eighteen assists on 25 baskets, some of them early.
I thought Jeremy [Fears Jr.], some of that was my fault. I just ran him to death.
